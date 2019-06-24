Russia to Produce Over 200 Helicopters in 2019 - Russian Helicopters CEO

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Russian Helicopters company will produce more than 200 helicopters until the end of the year, with over 60 of them for export, the company's CEO, Andrey Boginsky, told Sputnik.

"In 2019, the [Russian Helicopters] holding company is going to produce more than 200 helicopters," Boginsky said.

He stressed that over 60 helicopters would be exported.

Earlier plans of the company envisaged production of 250 aircraft in 2019.

"The planned figure has decreased mainly because of the contract with the National Sanitary Aviation Service. The colleagues had some plans to purchase helicopters, but the planned figure has decreased by almost 50 percent this year. So, this will affect the� year results of the civil aviation [production]," Boginsky noted.

He added that the company was going to fulfill its obligations under all contracts on military helicopters deliveries.

