UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Produce Over 60mln Doses Of Sputnik V Vaccine Monthly Starting March - RDIF CEO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:54 PM

Russia to Produce Over 60mln Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine Monthly Starting March - RDIF CEO

Russia will be able to produce more than 60 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus per month starting in March, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russia will be able to produce more than 60 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus per month starting in March, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said Wednesday.

"Basically, we have two types of production arrangements. So Russian manufacturing capabilities will mostly be producing for Russia ... We will produce 4 million doses for 2 million people already in December," Dmitriev said during an online panel about the vaccine.

"We will be producing tens of millions of doses of the vaccine already starting from February in four key geographies - it's India, Brazil, China, Korea and Argentina.

We already reached supply agreement and production agreement with those countries for 500 million doses of the vaccine from next year. So starting from March, we will be able to produce more than 30 million doses a month and we are working to increase our production capacity even further. When I talk [about] 30 million doses a month, I talk about 30 million people, so in the pharma lingo it's called 60 million doses a month," Dmitriev said.

Related Topics

India Russia China Argentina Brazil February March December From Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;The Best&#039; competitio ..

1 hour ago

Spain to invest 600 mn euros in artificial intelli ..

2 minutes ago

KP Govt bans eating in restaurants, allows takeawa ..

2 minutes ago

Four People Injured in Explosion at House in Belgi ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Increase Coronavirus Vaccine Production ..

2 minutes ago

Speakers for structural reform to respond gender-b ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.