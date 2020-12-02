Russia to Produce Over 60mln Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine Monthly Starting March - RDIF CEO

Russia will be able to produce more than 60 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus per month starting in March, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russia will be able to produce more than 60 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus per month starting in March, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said Wednesday.

"Basically, we have two types of production arrangements. So Russian manufacturing capabilities will mostly be producing for Russia ... We will produce 4 million doses for 2 million people already in December," Dmitriev said during an online panel about the vaccine.

"We will be producing tens of millions of doses of the vaccine already starting from February in four key geographies - it's India, Brazil, China, Korea and Argentina.

We already reached supply agreement and production agreement with those countries for 500 million doses of the vaccine from next year. So starting from March, we will be able to produce more than 30 million doses a month and we are working to increase our production capacity even further. When I talk [about] 30 million doses a month, I talk about 30 million people, so in the pharma lingo it's called 60 million doses a month," Dmitriev said.