UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Prolong Visas For Foreigners Regardless Of Stay Purpose Amid COVID-19 - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 07:30 PM

Russia to Prolong Visas for Foreigners Regardless of Stay Purpose Amid COVID-19 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Russia will prolong visas for foreign citizens regardless of the purpose of their stay, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"To ensure the enforcement of citizens' rights and freedoms, and taking into consideration the situation around the spreading of the novel coronavirus infection, from March 19, 2020, foreign citizens will be able to prolong the duration of their temporary staying on the territory of the Russian Federation," the Russian Interior Ministry said in a statement.

To do this, the foreigners will have to come to a department of the Interior Ministry, located close to the location where they stay, and submit an application prepared in any format they choose.

"For those who have arrived in Russia with a visa, its duration will be extended. If the visa has already expired, the duration of temporary staying will be extended as well," the ministry said.

For those who were not obligated initially to have a visa, the duration of the temporary stay will be extended anyway, the ministry specified.

Residence permits and temporary residence permits will also be prolonged.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia March Visa 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

18 minutes ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

31 minutes ago

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

1 hour ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

1 hour ago

PPAF launches awareness campaign on Coronavirus fo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.