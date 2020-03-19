Russia to Prolong Visas for Foreigners Regardless of Stay Purpose Amid COVID-19 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Russia will prolong visas for foreign citizens regardless of the purpose of their stay, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"To ensure the enforcement of citizens' rights and freedoms, and taking into consideration the situation around the spreading of the novel coronavirus infection, from March 19, 2020, foreign citizens will be able to prolong the duration of their temporary staying on the territory of the Russian Federation," the Russian Interior Ministry said in a statement.

To do this, the foreigners will have to come to a department of the Interior Ministry, located close to the location where they stay, and submit an application prepared in any format they choose.

"For those who have arrived in Russia with a visa, its duration will be extended. If the visa has already expired, the duration of temporary staying will be extended as well," the ministry said.

For those who were not obligated initially to have a visa, the duration of the temporary stay will be extended anyway, the ministry specified.

Residence permits and temporary residence permits will also be prolonged.