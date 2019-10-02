Russia to Promote Achieving Damascus-Ankara Border Zone Agreement - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia will promote achieving a Damascus-Ankara border zone agreement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russia will promote achieving a Damascus-Ankara border zone agreement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Turkey will solely create a safe zone in Syria's north if no progress is made on implementing its agreement with Washington, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"I can tell you that we believe that authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic and Turkey should cooperate on the matter. I believe they can reach an agreement. We will contribute to it in every possible way," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi.

On August 7, following months of tensions between Ankara and Washington over the presence of Kurdish militants in northern Syria, the two NATO allies agreed to create a safe zone to the east of the Euphrates and a peace corridor. However, technical details have prevented the two countries from implementing the deal.