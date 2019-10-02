UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Promote Achieving Damascus-Ankara Border Zone Agreement - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Russia to Promote Achieving Damascus-Ankara Border Zone Agreement - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia will promote achieving a Damascus-Ankara border zone agreement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russia will promote achieving a Damascus-Ankara border zone agreement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Turkey will solely create a safe zone in Syria's north if no progress is made on implementing its agreement with Washington, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"I can tell you that we believe that authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic and Turkey should cooperate on the matter. I believe they can reach an agreement. We will contribute to it in every possible way," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi.

On August 7, following months of tensions between Ankara and Washington over the presence of Kurdish militants in northern Syria, the two NATO allies agreed to create a safe zone to the east of the Euphrates and a peace corridor. However, technical details have prevented the two countries from implementing the deal.

Related Topics

NATO Militants Syria Russia Turkey Washington Progress Sochi Ankara Tayyip Erdogan August Border From Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Iran Can't Realize Opportunities Due to US Sanctio ..

5 minutes ago

Pompeo Confirms Being on Trump's July Phone Call W ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Expects to Produce 120-140Mln Tonnes of LNG ..

5 minutes ago

78 suspects arrested by Karachi South, West Zones ..

6 minutes ago

"We are drifting towards war because of India's ag ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan optimistic of further st ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.