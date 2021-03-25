Russia to Promote Holding Mideast Quartet Meeting With Regional Actors - Envoy to UN

Russia will continue talks about organizing a meeting of the Middle East Quartet - comprised of the United Nations, European Union, United States and Russia - with the participation of regional countries that can possibly include Saudi Arabia, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russia will continue talks about organizing a meeting of the middle East Quartet - comprised of the United Nations, European Union, United States and Russia - with the participation of regional countries that can possibly include Saudi Arabia, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday.

"We are committed to continuing discussions with the interested sides to consider convening a meeting of the Quartet plus Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain, plus Palestinians and Israelis, with the possible inclusion of Saudi Arabia as the author of the Arab Peace Initiative," Polyanskiy said during a UN Security Council meeting.

The Russian diplomat explained that such a meeting could provide a review of the current situation and identify the main paths of cooperation to overcome the impasse in the Israeli-Palestinian settlement process.

"We hope this idea will enjoy broad support and encourage all the interested sides to share their comments and proposals to ensure thorough preparatory work for the meeting," Polyanskiy said.

Russia proposed to explore organizing a ministerial meeting of a similar format during he most recent virtual conference of the Quartet members on March 23, he added.