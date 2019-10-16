Russia to Promote New Damascus-Kurds Agreements, Their Implementation - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Russia will favor agreements between the central Syrian government and Kurds, and will also promote dialogue between Ankara and Damascus for ensuring security at their border, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday amid Turkey's offensive in Syria's north.

"Russia will continue acting in the spirit of international law and the UN Security Council's resolutions, fostering securing and implementation of agreements between Damascus and Kurds, and promoting cooperation of Syrian and Turkish authorities for ensuring security at their common border," Lavrov said at the 18th meeting of heads of special services, security and law enforcement agencies of FSB partner states, held in Sochi.