Russia To Promptly Consider Potential US Request In Light Of JBS Cyberattack - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Russia will promptly study any US request in light of the recent cyberattacks as soon as it is received, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the White House said it was in touch with the Russian authorities in light of the hacking attack on meat-producing giant JBS, which led to the closure of its facilities in the United States.

Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that hacker group REvil, some members of which allegedly reside in Russia, could be behind the ransom ware attack.

"I have no comments. Some contacts are ongoing through diplomatic channels, but we have no information. If the Americans file some request, it will be certainly considered quite quickly," Peskov told reporters.

