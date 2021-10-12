Russia to Propose Holding UN-Led Conference on Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan - Lavrov

Russia and several other countries want to propose holding a new conference under the auspices of the United Nations on humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Russia and several other countries want to propose holding a new conference under the auspices of the United Nations on humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"With regard to humanitarian aid, we, together with a number of other countries, want, in particular, during the Moscow format meetings to propose holding a conference under the auspices of the UN to provide assistance, including humanitarian assistance to this country," Lavrov told reporters.