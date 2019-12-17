Russia to Propose Reducing Simplified Border Crossings for Aid Entering Syria - UN Source

Russia, in its capacity as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, is ready to propose reducing the number of simplified border crossings for humanitarian aid entering Syria from four to two, a UN source told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia, in its capacity as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, is ready to propose reducing the number of simplified border crossings for humanitarian aid entering Syria from four to two, a UN source told Sputnik.

UN Security Council Resolution 2165 was adopted in 2014 and established four border crossings � two from Turkey, one from Jordan and one from Iraq � to deliver humanitarian aid into the conflict-stricken areas of Syria in a streamlined order. Also in the resolution, NGO and relief workers are entitled to travel by especially delineated roads from those border crossings to major population points.

The resolution is extended yearly, with updates according to shifting battle lines in Syria, and is next up for a vote on January 10, 2020.

According to Sputnik's source within the Security Council apparatus, Russia has prepared an alternative draft resolution considering the new realities of the situation in Syria.

"The draft resolution leaves two border crossings in place of four. The crossings into Syria from Jordan and Iraq are proposed to be closed. This way, the Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa crossings [both with Turkey] would remain open," the source told Sputnik.

Furthermore, according to the source, the draft proposes bringing the resolution up for review every six months rather than every year.

Russia entered the Syrian war in September 2015 and now has a stake in underlining the newly found stability and security in the country as a result of the reestablishment of Damascus' rule over most of the Syrian territory and the defeat of most of the formidable terrorist forces in the country.