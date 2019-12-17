UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Propose Reducing Simplified Border Crossings For Aid Entering Syria - UN Source

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:34 PM

Russia to Propose Reducing Simplified Border Crossings for Aid Entering Syria - UN Source

Russia, in its capacity as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, is ready to propose reducing the number of simplified border crossings for humanitarian aid entering Syria from four to two, a UN source told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia, in its capacity as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, is ready to propose reducing the number of simplified border crossings for humanitarian aid entering Syria from four to two, a UN source told Sputnik.

UN Security Council Resolution 2165 was adopted in 2014 and established four border crossings � two from Turkey, one from Jordan and one from Iraq � to deliver humanitarian aid into the conflict-stricken areas of Syria in a streamlined order. Also in the resolution, NGO and relief workers are entitled to travel by especially delineated roads from those border crossings to major population points.

The resolution is extended yearly, with updates according to shifting battle lines in Syria, and is next up for a vote on January 10, 2020.

According to Sputnik's source within the Security Council apparatus, Russia has prepared an alternative draft resolution considering the new realities of the situation in Syria.

"The draft resolution leaves two border crossings in place of four. The crossings into Syria from Jordan and Iraq are proposed to be closed. This way, the Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa crossings [both with Turkey] would remain open," the source told Sputnik.

Furthermore, according to the source, the draft proposes bringing the resolution up for review every six months rather than every year.

Russia entered the Syrian war in September 2015 and now has a stake in underlining the newly found stability and security in the country as a result of the reestablishment of Damascus' rule over most of the Syrian territory and the defeat of most of the formidable terrorist forces in the country.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Vote Iraq Damascus January September Border 2015 2020 From

Recent Stories

Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Concludes i ..

2 minutes ago

Pervez Musharraf expresses sorrow over Special cou ..

8 minutes ago

Govt. taking exigent steps for improving agricultu ..

5 minutes ago

Seoul appoints 'Mr Smile' as prime minister

5 minutes ago

APEC 2020 Summit Expected on November 11-12 in Mal ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistani girl wins figure skating tournament in A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.