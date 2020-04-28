UrduPoint.com
Russia to Propose Several COVID-19 Response Initiatives to BRICS Members - Lavrov

Russia will suggest several COVID-19 response initiatives to its BRICS partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russia will suggest several COVID-19 response initiatives to its BRICS partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We will present several Russian initiatives that aim to ensure that we respond more effectively to the challenges caused by the outbreak of coronavirus infection," Lavrov said ahead of a BRICS Ministerial Meeting

The initiatives concern health safety, finances, the economy, labor market, the well-being of the population, and other issues, Lavrov said.

More than 3 million coronavirus cases have been recorded across the world so far, according to the statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University.

