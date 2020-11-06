Russia to Protect Ethnic Russians Wherever They Live, Including in Ukraine - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia will protect ethnic Russians regardless of where they live, including in southeastern Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russia will protect ethnic Russians regardless of where they live, including in southeastern Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

When asked about Ukraine's demand for Russia to withdraw a decree on the simplified acquisition of Russian citizenship for residents of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Peskov said that Moscow would protect ethnic Russians in these areas as Kiev is reluctant to "take care of their citizens."

"What does it mean that Russia should [withdraw the decree]? And Ukraine should not take care of its citizens? If Ukraine considers people living in southeastern Ukraine as its citizens, should not it take care of them .

.. Of course, probably it should, but since this is not being done, since these are ethnic Russians, of course, Russia has always protected and will continue to protect the interests of Russians, wherever they live," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that Kiev's position is understandable, but it goes sideways of Minsk Protocol, which was signed by the Ukrainian presidency. The Minsk protocol does not envision withdrawing the decree on the simplified acquisition of Russian citizenship, Peskov added.