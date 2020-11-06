UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Protect Ethnic Russians Wherever They Live, Including In Ukraine - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:56 PM

Russia to Protect Ethnic Russians Wherever They Live, Including in Ukraine - Kremlin

Russia will protect ethnic Russians regardless of where they live, including in southeastern Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russia will protect ethnic Russians regardless of where they live, including in southeastern Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

When asked about Ukraine's demand for Russia to withdraw a decree on the simplified acquisition of Russian citizenship for residents of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Peskov said that Moscow would protect ethnic Russians in these areas as Kiev is reluctant to "take care of their citizens."

"What does it mean that Russia should [withdraw the decree]? And Ukraine should not take care of its citizens? If Ukraine considers people living in southeastern Ukraine as its citizens, should not it take care of them .

.. Of course, probably it should, but since this is not being done, since these are ethnic Russians, of course, Russia has always protected and will continue to protect the interests of Russians, wherever they live," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that Kiev's position is understandable, but it goes sideways of Minsk Protocol, which was signed by the Ukrainian presidency. The Minsk protocol does not envision withdrawing the decree on the simplified acquisition of Russian citizenship, Peskov added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Citizenship

Recent Stories

At least 10 gram “charas”  be allowed in Paki ..

22 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 818 recove ..

28 minutes ago

DMCC, US discuss boosting trade ties

28 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan comes on board as co-sponsor for Dara ..

35 minutes ago

Cardiac OPD established at DHQ Abbotabad

2 minutes ago

Five Injured in Passenger Train Derailment in Sout ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.