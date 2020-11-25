UrduPoint.com
Russia To Provide $8Mln Worth Of Humanitarian Aid To Kyrgyzstan - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:20 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Kyrgyzstan will receive $8 million in humanitarian aid from Russia, the Russian Embassy in the country told Sputnik.

"Russia has decided to provide $8 million in humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan for the purchase over 9,000 tonnes of foodstuffs to support families living below the poverty line," an embassy spokesman said.

On Wednesday, Kyrgyzstan will receive wheat flour and vegetable oil, which will then be rationed across the country. The initiative is being implemented together with the UN World Food Program (WFP).

"At the same time, Russia will continue funding other projects to strengthen Kyrgyzstan's food security, including providing grade school students with hot meals. Currently, about 400,000 schoolchildren across Kyrgyzstan receive hot meals," the embassy stressed.

According to WFP, a quarter of the country's population lives on less than $1.3 a day, which leaves them unable to receive proper nutrients they require. Russia has been a consistent supporter of WFP efforts to mitigate the dire nutrition situation in the country.

