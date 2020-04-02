UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Provide COVID-19 Humanitarian Assistance To Serbia - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 09:08 PM

Russia to Provide COVID-19 Humanitarian Assistance to Serbia - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, in a phone conversation, the possibility to cooperate on the coronavirus fight, pledging to provide humanitarian assistance to the country, the Kremlin said in a statement, noting that the phone call was held at Serbia's initiative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, in a phone conversation, the possibility to cooperate on the coronavirus fight, pledging to provide humanitarian assistance to the country, the Kremlin said in a statement, noting that the phone call was held at Serbia's initiative.

"They have discussed measures that both countries implement on fighting the coronavirus epidemic, and possibilities of practical cooperation on the matter," the Kremlin said.

"In the spirit of the traditional Russian-Serbian relations, it has been agreed that humanitarian assistance will be provided to Serbia to counter the spreading of the infection. This assistance, including expert deployment, will be chiefly conducted by the Russian Defense Ministry," the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Serbia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits Hydrauli ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi city to have new hospital for COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Hyderabad Development Authority, WASA workers susp ..

2 minutes ago

Call for Orban party to be excluded by EU centre-r ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, Saudi Arabia May Cut Oil Output by 15Mln B ..

8 minutes ago

Sarwar hails army, police jawans for COVID-19 duty ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.