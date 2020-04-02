Russia to Provide COVID-19 Humanitarian Assistance to Serbia - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, in a phone conversation, the possibility to cooperate on the coronavirus fight, pledging to provide humanitarian assistance to the country, the Kremlin said in a statement, noting that the phone call was held at Serbia's initiative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, in a phone conversation, the possibility to cooperate on the coronavirus fight, pledging to provide humanitarian assistance to the country, the Kremlin said in a statement, noting that the phone call was held at Serbia's initiative.

"They have discussed measures that both countries implement on fighting the coronavirus epidemic, and possibilities of practical cooperation on the matter," the Kremlin said.

"In the spirit of the traditional Russian-Serbian relations, it has been agreed that humanitarian assistance will be provided to Serbia to counter the spreading of the infection. This assistance, including expert deployment, will be chiefly conducted by the Russian Defense Ministry," the Kremlin added.