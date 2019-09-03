Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib Attacks to Refute Accusations - Nebenzia

Russia is ready to provide evidence to the UN independent investigation into airstrikes on civilian facilities in Syria's northwest that would prove that many claims of Russia's responsibility in the attacks are false, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Russia is ready to provide evidence to the UN independent investigation into airstrikes on civilian facilities in Syria 's northwest that would prove that many claims of Russia 's responsibility in the attacks are false, Russia 's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We have also a few things to provide to that inquiry that will prove that information provided to us on that issue is, most of the time, either inaccurate or false," Nebenzia said.

On August 1, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the internal Headquarters board of Inquiry would investigate a series of incidents in which UN-supported facilities in a dozen locations in northwest Syria have been destroyed or damaged in airstrikes since late April. The probe was launched after two-thirds of the UN Security Council expressed concern over the lack of inquiry.