Russia to Provide Military Assistance to DPR, LPR in Event of Threats - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on Tuesday said that Moscow will provide military assistance to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in the event of emerging threats, but has no intentions of deploying troops yet.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties recognizing the republics' independence and establishing cooperation.

On Tuesday, the Russian lower house ratified the treaties. According to these treaties, Moscow will be ensuring the republics' security by the means of the Russian military.

"Let's not speculate. So far, no one is going to deploy anything. If there is a threat, then we will certainly provide assistance under the treaty which has been ratified," Rudenko told journalists, in response to a question about possible direct military engagements between Russian and Ukrainian military in the event of troop deployment in the republics.