Russia To Provide Military Response To Possible NATO Steps Over INF Suspension - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:24 PM

Russia to Provide Military Response to Possible NATO Steps Over INF Suspension - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russia is ready for any steps that NATO could take over Russia's suspension of compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), and it is going to respond with military measures if its security is jeopardized, applying a selective approach to dialogue with the alliance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the alliance would provide a coordinated response if Russia did not return to compliance with the deal within five weeks, destroying its missiles allegedly violating its deal with the United States.

"We will study the decisions that NATO member states formulate in the coming months.

We are ready for any option. The United States and its allies in NATO are certainly to blame for the possible complication of the military and political situation in the European Atlantic region, as they have been pursuing an informed policy of destroying the INF," Ryabkov told reporters.

"When the threats are materialized as practical steps, we will obviously be forced to take compensatory military measures," Ryabkov added.

The Russian deputy foreign minister stressed that Russia would suppress NATO's aggression and have a selective approach to dialogue with the alliance.

