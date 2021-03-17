Russia to Provide Response to US Claims It Has to Pay for Election Meddling - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower chamber's international affairs committee, stressed on Wednesday that Moscow will provide an adequate response to Washington's claims it will have to pay a price for its alleged interference in the 2020 presidential vote.

US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would "pay a price" for the alleged election meddling.

"I am confident that we will not ignore the threats that Russia will have to pay a price. We will find a clear and adequate response to any restrictions by the US, especially those introduced under such invented pretexts," Slutsky told reporters.

The senior lawmaker once again refuted the accusations against Russia, stressing that the country "has never meddled and has no intention to meddle in the US elections."