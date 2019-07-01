Russia to Provide Serbia With $195.4Mln Loan to Develop Infrastructure- Russian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia will provide Serbia with a 172.5 million euros ($195.4 million) loan, which will be used for developing the country's infrastructure, apart from other things, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russia will provide Serbia with a 172.5 million Euros ($195.4 million) loan, which will be used for developing the country's infrastructure, apart from other things, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In accordance with agreements that were reached during [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's visit to Belgrade on January 17, we are preparing a new intergovernmental agreement for providing Belgrade with a new export loan, including for continuing to develop Serbia's infrastructure and for creating a modern control center ... We're talking about 172.5 million euros," Botsan-Kharchenko said, voicing the belief that the deal would be signed soon.

Russian Railways is implementing a $941 million contract for building and reconstructing Serbia's railroad infrastructure, and $800 million out of the total sum account for an export credit provided by Russia. Russian Railways has also signed a $260 million contract, under which a unified control center will be built in Serbia. A new export credit from Russia will cover 70 percent of the contract, while Serbia will cover the remaining 30 percent.

"Russian Railways has a rich experience in Serbia and in the Balkans, so, the projects are likely to be implemented rather dynamically," Botsan-Kharchenko added.