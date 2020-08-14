UrduPoint.com
Russia To Publish Info On Pre-Clinical, Clinical Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine Soon- Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russia to Publish Info on Pre-Clinical, Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine Soon- Minister

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, August 14 (Sputnik) - Russia will release the information about pre-clinical and clinical trials of the new vaccine against the coronavirus in the coming days, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

According to the health minister, the criticism of the Russian vaccine, which is the world's first registered COVID-19 vaccine, is largely related to the lack of available information about the trials. Talking to reporters, Murashko noted that not everyone was aware that "the vaccine was released on a platform that had been used for six products already", and assured that clinical trials would continue.

"In the coming days, perhaps, by Monday, information about pre-clinical and clinical trials will be published," Murashko said.

More Stories From World

