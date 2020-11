Russia to Publish Interim Efficacy Data on Sputnik V Vaccine Trials in November - RDIF

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) expects the interim data on efficacy of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to be published in November, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Monday

"We also expect to publish interim efficacy data of Sputnik V clinical trials in November," Dmitriev said in a press release.