Russia to Put 1st Regiment With Avangard Hypersonic Missiles on Duty This Week - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russian will put the first regiment armed with Avangard hypersonic missile systems on combat duty this week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"This week, the first missile regiment armed with the Avangard missile system with hypersonic gliding wing units will take up combat duty," Shoigu said.

In December 2018, Russian Strategic Missile Forces Commander Col. Gen. Sergei Karakayev said that the first regiment armed with the Avangard missile system would take up combat duty in the Dombarovsky missile division based in the Orenburg region before 2020.