Russia to Put 1st S-350 Vityaz Air Defense System on Combat Duty in Leningrad Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Russia's Leningrad region will be the first to host the S-350 Vityaz medium-range air defense missile systems on combat duty soon, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The S-350 will replace the S-300PS system and will double the effectiveness of countering cruise missile strikes.

The Russian Armed Forces are expected to put on combat duty 12 S-350 battalions by 2027.�

The S-350 was developed by the Almaz-Antey concern and first showcased at the MAKS airshow outside Moscow in 2013.

A typical Vityaz battery consists of a mobile command post, two advanced phased-array 50N6E radars, and eight mobile launcher, each carrying 12 medium- or short-range missiles. It can simultaneously engage up to 16 aircraft and cruise missiles or up to 12 ballistic missiles.