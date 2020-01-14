Russia To Put 1st S-350 Vityaz Air Defense System On Combat Duty In Leningrad Region
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:27 PM
Russia's Leningrad region will be the first to host the S-350 Vityaz medium-range air defense missile systems on combat duty soon, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Russia's Leningrad region will be the first to host the S-350 Vityaz medium-range air defense missile systems on combat duty soon, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The S-350 will replace the S-300PS system and will double the effectiveness of countering cruise missile strikes.
The Russian Armed Forces are expected to put on combat duty 12 S-350 battalions by 2027.�
The S-350 was developed by the Almaz-Antey concern and first showcased at the MAKS airshow outside Moscow in 2013.
A typical Vityaz battery consists of a mobile command post, two advanced phased-array 50N6E radars, and eight mobile launcher, each carrying 12 medium- or short-range missiles. It can simultaneously engage up to 16 aircraft and cruise missiles or up to 12 ballistic missiles.