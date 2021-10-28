(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) An international arrest warrant will be issued against Belarusian national Sergei Savelyev, who shared videos of alleged tortures at a Russian jail in the city of Saratov, the regional police told Sputnik on Thursday.

Savelyev is charged with an illegitimate access to computer data, which he allegedly received during imprisonment. The offender was arrested in absentia, the regional office said.

"Sergei Savelyev is on the Federal wanted list. According to the data obtained, he has left the Russian Federation, and the documents are being prepared to put him on the international wanted list," the regional office said.

The Belarusian citizen reportedly disseminated the footage of tortures and acts of violence towards the inmates of a Russian prison. Some videos were uploaded on YouTube and a Russian rights group later identified the place as the hospital wing of a prison in Russia's Saratov region.

An investigation has already been launched regarding the footage.