UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Raise Broad Range Of Discussion Points At 75th UN General Assembly - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 02:10 AM

Russia to Raise Broad Range of Discussion Points at 75th UN General Assembly - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Russia's discussion agenda at the upcoming opening week of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) includes almost all aspects of the current international relations, with an emphasis on the coronavirus pandemic and law-based multipolar world order, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The list of the discussion issues is rather broad and includes almost all aspects of international relations, beginning from strategic stability and finishing with sandstorms. At the same time, as expected, special attention will be paid to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the overcoming of its consequences," Lavrov said in an interview with Russia's Trud newspaper.

Russia, as the co-founder of the United Nations and one of the five UN Security Council permanent members, gives a special significance to the jubilee 75th UNGA session, despite the fact that the opening week's format this year will be significantly abridged due to the coronavirus-related restrictions, according to Lavrov.

The priorities of Russia's agenda include, as listed by the foreign minister, "promoting a positive and unifying agenda, fixing the vector on building a multipolar world order, ensuring strict observance of the UN Charter, countering attempts to promote the concept of a 'rules-based world order' as an alternative to international law, and seeking political and diplomatic solutions to regional crises and conflicts."

"Russia will continue to build up international cooperation in the fight against terrorism, to adopt truly universal and comprehensive rules for the responsible behavior of states in the information space, to strengthen the existing treaties and develop new ones in the field of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation, and to uphold the principle of inadmissibility of history distortion and revision of the Second World War results," Lavrov said.

The opening week of the 75th UN General Assembly session is scheduled to take place from September 15-30.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Russia Same September World War All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

2 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

3 hours ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

2 hours ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

2 hours ago

EFP to promote agri technical research

2 hours ago

Young girl commits suicide due to domestic dispute ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.