Russia to Raise Broad Range of Discussion Points at 75th UN General Assembly - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Russia's discussion agenda at the upcoming opening week of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) includes almost all aspects of the current international relations, with an emphasis on the coronavirus pandemic and law-based multipolar world order, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The list of the discussion issues is rather broad and includes almost all aspects of international relations, beginning from strategic stability and finishing with sandstorms. At the same time, as expected, special attention will be paid to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the overcoming of its consequences," Lavrov said in an interview with Russia's Trud newspaper.

Russia, as the co-founder of the United Nations and one of the five UN Security Council permanent members, gives a special significance to the jubilee 75th UNGA session, despite the fact that the opening week's format this year will be significantly abridged due to the coronavirus-related restrictions, according to Lavrov.

The priorities of Russia's agenda include, as listed by the foreign minister, "promoting a positive and unifying agenda, fixing the vector on building a multipolar world order, ensuring strict observance of the UN Charter, countering attempts to promote the concept of a 'rules-based world order' as an alternative to international law, and seeking political and diplomatic solutions to regional crises and conflicts."

"Russia will continue to build up international cooperation in the fight against terrorism, to adopt truly universal and comprehensive rules for the responsible behavior of states in the information space, to strengthen the existing treaties and develop new ones in the field of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation, and to uphold the principle of inadmissibility of history distortion and revision of the Second World War results," Lavrov said.

The opening week of the 75th UN General Assembly session is scheduled to take place from September 15-30.