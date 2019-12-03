UrduPoint.com
Russia To Raise In PACE Issue Of Ethnic Minorities' Protection In Ukraine - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 10:33 PM

Russia to Raise in PACE Issue of Ethnic Minorities' Protection in Ukraine - Lawmaker

The Russian delegation intends in the near future to raise the issue of ethnic minorities' protection in Ukraine in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), a member of the delegation, head of the State Duma's International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The Russian delegation intends in the near future to raise the issue of ethnic minorities' protection in Ukraine in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), a member of the delegation, head of the State Duma's International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky, said Tuesday.

Earlier, the lower house's Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that European parliamentary structures should pay attention to the situation with the behavior of the Ukrainian delegation at the UN forum in Geneva and do everything to ensure protection of the rights of ethnic minorities in Ukraine.

"The Russian delegation intends in the very near future to raise the issue of protecting national minorities in Ukraine in PACE. And here the PACE reaction will be an indicator of whether the support for democracy and European values is true," Slutsky told reporters.

