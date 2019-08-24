Russia to Raise Issue of US Arms Policy During PACE, OSCE PA Fall Sessions - Lawmaker

The Russian delegation will raise the issue of US policy aimed at the collapse of arms control system during the fall sessions of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) and Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), a senior Russian lawmaker said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The Russian delegation will raise the issue of US policy aimed at the collapse of arms control system during the fall sessions of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) and Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), a senior Russian lawmaker said on Saturday.

"The Russian delegation intends to raise the issue of the aggressive policy aimed at destroying the arms control system led by the United States at the fall sessions of the OSCE PA and PACE. The lawmakers of the European countries should firmly declare their position and do everything possible to prevent a new missile crisis. This is our collective responsibility," the head of the Russian parliament's foreign affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky, told reporters.

The lawmaker stressed that the United States was to blame for the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

"The test of ground-based cruise missile with a range over 500 kilometers [310 miles] just 16 days after the treaty's collapse clearly proves the continuous violation of the INF Treaty by the US side.

The United States has been planning to provoke the collapse of the treaty to ensure its own military domination," the lawmaker said.

The United States withdrew from the INF Treaty on August 2 after formally suspending its obligations six months earlier. Moscow suspended its own participation in the pact in July. These developments came after both countries had repeatedly accused one another of violating the 1987 treaty.

On Monday, the Pentagon said it tested a conventional ground-launched cruise missile on August 18 that flew more than 310 miles, a range banned under the INF Treaty. A Pentagon spokesman told Sputnik that the launcher used to fire it off was a reconfigured Mark 41, the type found in the Europe-based Aegis Ashore missile shield, which Russia has long been arguing against.