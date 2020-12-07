UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Raise Latvia's Moves Against Sputnik Stringers At OSCE Permanent Council - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:16 PM

Russia to Raise Latvia's Moves Against Sputnik Stringers at OSCE Permanent Council - Envoy

Ussia will raise the persecution of Baltnews and Sputnik journalists in Latvia at the upcoming session of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council, scheduled for Thursday, Russia's deputy permanent representative at the OSCE, Maxim Buyakevich, told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Russia will raise the persecution of Baltnews and Sputnik journalists in Latvia at the upcoming session of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council, scheduled for Thursday, Russia's deputy permanent representative at the OSCE, Maxim Buyakevich, told Sputnik.

Several Russian-speaking Latvian stringers who work with Sputnik and Baltnews, among other outlets, have been accused of breaking the EU sanctions, which falls under Article 84 of Latvian criminal law. Their homes have been searched.

"In light of Baltnews and Sputnik journalists persecution in Latvia, Russia plans to raise the mater at the next session of the OSCE Permanent Council," Buyakevich said.

Moscow plans to maintain active dialogue with OSCE's new representative on freedom of the media, Teresa Ribeiro, on interests of the Russian media outlets, including the situation in Latvia, the official added.

"In light of Teresa Ribeiro's appointment and inauguration ... the Russian side will resume active dialogue on this issue and other issues of interest for the Russian professional journalistic community," Buyakevich assured.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called Latvia's aggressive actions against the Russian-speaking journalists a punitive action and a blatant example of violating the foundations of a democratic society: freedom of media and expression. The ministry stressed that the EU sanctions were individual and concerned only Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency chief Dmitry Kiselev and thus could not apply to everyone cooperating with the media holding.

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya and the RT broadcaster, expressed hope that Russia would respond to the charges initiated against Russian-speaking journalists.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Latvia Criminals Media

Recent Stories

OPPO about to Launch F17 in Two Vibrant Colours Se ..

14 minutes ago

Jahangir Khan elected as honorary president of WSF ..

22 minutes ago

RDA encourages citizens to grow organically rich v ..

5 seconds ago

3,795 new coronavirus cases reported; 37 deaths in ..

7 seconds ago

Pesco teams conducts raids in Bannu circle

9 seconds ago

AVLC arrests nine motorcycle thieves, recovers fiv ..

10 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.