Russia To Raise Murder Of Daria Dugina At Emergency UNSC Meeting On Tuesday - Nebenzia

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Russia will raise the assassination of Russian journalist and political analyst Daria Dugina during an emergency UN Security Council meeting tomorrow, Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia told reporters on Monday

"We requested an urgent meeting on Zaporizhzhia, where Ukrainian provocations do not stop. Of course, we will talk about this episode (the murder of Daria Dugina)," Nebenzia said. "This demonstrates the nature of the Ukrainian state, because the connection between their saboteurs and this murder is obvious, which, in fact, has already been disclosed by the FSB.

The car Dugina, 29, was driving caught fire on Mozhayskoye Highway in the Odintsovsky District on Saturday night. The Russian Investigative Committee established that an explosive device was planted under the bottom of the car.

On Monday, Russia's Federal Security Service said that Ukraine's special services were behind the deadly car accident. According to the FSB, Ukrainian citizen Natalya Vovk perpetrated the killing and then fled from Russia to Estonia.

