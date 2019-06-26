Russia to Raise Situation Around JCPOA at UN Security Council If Necessary - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russia will raise the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, at the UN Security Council if need arises, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Wednesday, stressing the need to prevent any use of force against Iran.

"We will do this if need arises," Vershinin told reporters, when asked about the need to raise the situation around the JCPOA at the UN Security Council.

"You know our position on Iran. We are concerned over the existing tensions that escalate all the time ... Use of force should be excluded," Vershinin added.