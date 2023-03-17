UrduPoint.com

Russia To Raise US Invasion Of Iraq Under False Pretext At UNSC Meeting March 20 - Source

Russia to Raise US Invasion of Iraq Under False Pretext at UNSC Meeting March 20 - Source

The Russian mission to the United Nations will raise the issue of the United States' invasion of Iraq under false pretext in 2003 during consultations on the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) on March 20, a source told Sputnik on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The Russian mission to the United Nations will raise the issue of the United States' invasion of Iraq under false pretext in 2003 during consultations on the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) on March 20, a source told Sputnik on Friday.

"As you know, March 20th marks 20 years since the invasion of Iraq by the United States under false WMD (weapons of mass destruction) allegations," the source said. "The delegation intends to raise this issue under an AOB (any other business) at the consultations on UNITAMS on Tuesday."

