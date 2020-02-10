Russia to react adequately to new sanctions

Russia will carefully evaluate any new sanctions and respond adequately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Russia will carefully evaluate any new sanctions and respond adequately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"We consider this practice detrimental and contrary to international law, and we believe that many countries suffer from this practice," Peskov told reporters.

The United States and a number of other countries have used excessive trade and other restrictions unlawfully from the point of view of international law regarding third countries, he said.

Peskov was referring to reports that the U.S. administration is weighing sanctions against Russia's oil giant Rosneft.