Russia To React If US Deploys INF-Range Missiles In Europe, Asia-Pacific - Antonov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:50 PM

Russia to React if US Deploys INF-Range Missiles in Europe, Asia-Pacific - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Moscow will respond if the United States deploys intermediate and shorter-range ground-based missiles in Europe or Asia-Pacific region, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said during a panel discussion at the Center for Nonproliferation Studies on Monday.

"The Russian initiative to introduce mutual moratoriums on the deployment of the intermediate and shorter-range ground-based missiles in the regions of the world has been categorically rejected by the US and its NATO allies," Antonov said. "Moreover, Pentagon is rapidly developing systems previously prohibited under the Treaty and has already conducted two tests of such systems. Washington intends to deploy them in Asia-Pacific and Europe. The implementation of such plans in the Far East will pose a direct threat to Russia's national security and nuclear deterrence capability. We will be forced to react."

