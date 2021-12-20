UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:51 PM

Russia to React Proportionately If NATO Deploys Strike Weapons on Its Territory - Grushko

Moscow will respond proportionately if NATO countries deploy strike weapons on their territory, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Moscow will respond proportionately if NATO countries deploy strike weapons on their territory, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"If, for example, strike weapons appear on the territory of NATO countries, which will be able to reach our command centers within a few minutes, then we will be forced to create an adequate situation for our partners," he said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The time of semitones in the dialogue with NATO has passed, but Moscow's proposals on guarantees are not an ultimatum, Grushko said.

"I absolutely do not consider them ultimatum. Our proposals are very understandable. The time of semitones and faith in words has passed. The situation is so serious that it demanded just such steps, when a fundamental conversation is necessary," he said.

Moscow is taking a tough stance on its security proposals, Grushko said, commenting on the possibility to abandon any of the outlined demands.

"We have a tough position, but our message, our appeal is very clear for the West," he said.

"We look forward to a substantive dialogue with the United States. We have already formed a team, and we are ready to immediately start a corresponding conversation as soon as the Americans are ready for it," he stressed.

Moscow calls for the resumption of the NATO-Russia channel of communication along the military line, Grushko said.

"Now there is a great danger that contacts along the military line have been cut off. The withdrawal of training areas from the contact border, joint work on improving mechanisms to avoid unintended military incidents, establishing the minimum permissible distance of approach with warships and combat aircraft � all this requires to switch channels on military line back on," he said.

If the countries want "de-escalation by introducing measures that will help to deflect the danger of military incidents with all the risks, then it is necessary to resume communication channels along the military line," the diplomat added.

