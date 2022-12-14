UrduPoint.com

Russia To React To Detention Of Its Citizen In Estonia At US Request - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 09:20 PM

The detention of Russian citizen Vadim Konoshchenok in Estonia at the request of the United States is unacceptable, Russia will respond to the actions of Washington and Tallinn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Ivanov told Sputnik.

Earlier, court materials were made public, from which it followed that the United States was seeking the extradition of Russian citizen Vadim Konoshchenok, who had been detained in Estonia. He is suspected of being an active Russian intelligence operative.

"We will not tolerate this, this is not the first time this has happened, this is an unacceptable practice � the detention of our citizens abroad, � and every time we will respond to this," Ivanov said.

He stressed that the Russian Embassy in Estonia would request consular access to the detainee.

"Today they announced, I think that the embassy will inform that they received a notification. They should request a meeting with a Russian citizen, find out all the circumstances, so, of course, we will work," Ivanov added.

He explained that the Russian side "so far has no information, except for some statements, so far no papers have been seen."

The US authorities suspect that Konoshchenok, who allegedly received sanctioned products from the United States and was involved in transporting them from Estonia to Russia, was an active employee of the FSB. Moreover, court documents show two other defendants, Alexey Brayman and Vadim Yermolenko, were arrested in connection to this case. Brayman is a lawful permanent US resident and has his bail set at $250,000 while Yermolenko, a US citizen, has his bail set at $500,000.

