Russia To React To EU, NATO Provocations - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia to React to EU, NATO Provocations - Lavrov

Russia will not turn a blind eye to the provocations from the European Union and NATO, including encouraging military ambitions of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

"We will not turn a blind eye to those gross provocations that we see every day from NATO members and more and more often from the European Union, including in its attempt to play along with the militarists in Ukraine, organize some kind of training military missions for Ukrainians, to prepare the Ukrainian army for the very actions with which it constantly threatens, declaring that it will take the Donbas by force, not wishing to fulfill the Minsk agreements, encroaches on the Russian Crimea," Lavrov told reporters after his meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Anna Linde.

