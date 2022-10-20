UrduPoint.com

Russia To Reassess Cooperation With UN Secretariat If Drone Probe Launched - Polyanskiy

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Russia to Reassess Cooperation With UN Secretariat if Drone Probe Launched - Polyanskiy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Moscow will reassess cooperation with the UN Secretariat if an investigation is launched into Russia's alleged use of Iranian drones in Ukraine, Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters.

"We hope that the Secretariat and the (UN) Secretary General (Antonio Guterres) himself will not begin violating the UN Security Council resolutions and we will not go beyond their technical mandates, and will abstain from engaging in any illegitimate investigation. Otherwise, we will have to reassess our collaboration with them which is hardly in anyone's interests. We do not want to do it but there will be no other choice," Polyanskiy told reporters in the United Nations on Wednesday.

