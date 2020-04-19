MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Russia will receive 1.6 million units of personal protective equipment from China by the end of the month, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Sunday.

"We signed up for the supply with our friends from China, and more than 300,000 protective clothing units have already been shipped, and before the end of the month we will receive about 1.

6 million units," Manturov said in a televised interview.

As of April 7, the shortage of personal protective equipment in light of the COVID-19 pandemic amounted to 300,000 units, according to Manturov.