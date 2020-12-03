Russia to Recognize US President After Legal Procedures Finalized - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russia will recognize the US President after all legal procedures under US laws are finalized, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said during virtual discussion at Brookings Institution.

"We need to wait some legal procedures in your country when all official results will be announced. After this event everything will be done according protocol," Antonov said on Wednesday when asked whether Russia would recognize Joe Biden as new US president.

Antonov emphasized that Russia considers the election of the president of the United States to the country's internal matter.

"We consider that it is the American people that decide who will run this country. We will recognize any choice that your people make," Antonov added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin will congratulate the US president on his victory in due time.

Major US media networks have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. However, US President Donald Trump has said he won, but victory was stolen from him via massive election fraud and acts of impropriety.

Trump is seeking redress via recounts and lawsuits in state and Federal courts and has vowed not to concede to what he has termed as election theft. Several US states have said they did not find evidence of widespread fraud and substantial irregularities.