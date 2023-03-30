UrduPoint.com

Russia To Reconsider Switzerland As Neutral Platform After Its Contacts With NATO - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Russia will take into account Switzerland's further actions in terms of contacts with NATO when considering the country as a neutral platform for negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"We are forced to state a departure from the principles of neutrality on the part of Switzerland, as Bern's aspirations towards NATO in Brussels are becoming more and more pronounced... The Russian side will take this into account when building bilateral relations and will draw appropriate conclusions in terms of the role of Geneva as an international diplomatic platform," Zakharova told a briefing.

Switzerland's policy of close rapprochement with NATO has made another contribution to discrediting its neutral status, the spokeswoman concluded.

