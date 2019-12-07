(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Russia will not interfere with Venezuela's domestic affairs, neither on its own nor in cooperation with the United States, Frants Klintsevich, a member of the Russian parliament's upper house's security and defense committee, told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Friday, Bloomberg news agency reported that the White House was mulling over more aggressive approaches against Caracas, including a partnership with Kremlin.

"Russia cooperates with the duly elected president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, following through on our commitments before the country. Anything else does not concern us. Venezuela sets its development path, and the foreign policy priorities on its own, Klintsevich said.

Senator stressed that interference in any other country's affairs was unacceptable.

"Russia is ready to cooperate on settling a variety of issues, but not on this one. For us it is a political taboo of sorts," he added.

In January, the inauguration of re-elected Maduro triggered mass protests in Venezuela. Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, declared himself interim president. A number of Western countries led by the US recognized Guaido, while Russia, China, Turkey and a number of other states firmly backed Maduro.