Russia to Refrain From Large Drills Near NATO States' Borders in 2020 - General Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russia will continue the policy of de-escalation in Europe and will not hold large drills near NATO states' borders in 2020, the chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, said Monday.

"We will continue with the policy of de-escalation. These year, the Armed Forces are not planning to hold large drills near borders of NATO member states," Rudskoy told a briefing.

Russia will move large-scale drills Kavkaz-2020 away from the borders and deeper inside the country.

Russia is ready to adjust the location of its drills if NATO responds in kind, the senior military official added.

The country is also ready to agree with NATO minimal distance between military ships and planes and rules for interaction of personnel, Rudskoy said.

"Today, when the world is focusing its efforts on fighting the spread of the coronavirus infection, it is necessary to reduce confrontation, refrain from aggressive activities and show of force," Rudskoy said.

At the same time NATO has not paid attention to Russia's proposals on de-escalation, Rudskoy said.

"All of our ideas on easing military tensions were laid out in the letter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Our proposals were de facto ignored," Rudskoy said.