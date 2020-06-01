UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Refrain From Large Drills Near NATO States' Borders In 2020 - General Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 05:35 PM

Russia to Refrain From Large Drills Near NATO States' Borders in 2020 - General Staff

Russia will continue the policy of de-escalation in Europe and will not hold large drills near NATO states' borders in 2020, the chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russia will continue the policy of de-escalation in Europe and will not hold large drills near NATO states' borders in 2020, the chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, said Monday.

"We will continue with the policy of de-escalation. These year, the Armed Forces are not planning to hold large drills near borders of NATO member states," Rudskoy told a briefing.

Russia will move large-scale drills Kavkaz-2020 away from the borders and deeper inside the country.

Russia is ready to adjust the location of its drills if NATO responds in kind, the senior military official added.

The country is also ready to agree with NATO minimal distance between military ships and planes and rules for interaction of personnel, Rudskoy said.

"Today, when the world is focusing its efforts on fighting the spread of the coronavirus infection, it is necessary to reduce confrontation, refrain from aggressive activities and show of force," Rudskoy said.

At the same time NATO has not paid attention to Russia's proposals on de-escalation, Rudskoy said.

"All of our ideas on easing military tensions were laid out in the letter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Our proposals were de facto ignored," Rudskoy said.

Related Topics

NATO World Russia Europe Same 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DIG Operations Suhail Sukhera tests positive for C ..

3 minutes ago

US B-1B Bombers Now Fly More Actively Near Russia' ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Slams US Plans to End Spe ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong police ban Tiananmen vigil for first tim ..

3 minutes ago

Thais seek sun and surf as officials re-open some ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey's restaurants, cafes and iconic Grand Bazaa ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.