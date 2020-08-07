UrduPoint.com
Russia To Register First COVID-19 Vaccine On Wednesday - Deputy Health Minister

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Russia will register its first vaccine against the coronavirus on August 12, Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev said Friday.

The vaccine has been developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The vaccine developed by the Gamaleya center will be registered on August 12. At the moment, the last, third, stage is underway. The trials are extremely important. We have to understand that the vaccine must be safe.

Medical professionals and senior citizens will be the first to get vaccinated," Gridnev told reporters at the opening of a cancer center building in the city of Ufa.

According to the minister, the effectiveness of the vaccine will be judged when the population immunity has formed.

Clinical trials of the vaccine began on June 18 and included 38 volunteers. All of the participants developed immunity. The first group was discharged on July 15, the second group on July 20.

