UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Regret If Ukrainian Delegation Leaves PACE Session - Russian Delegation Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 01:20 PM

Russia to Regret If Ukrainian Delegation Leaves PACE Session - Russian Delegation Head

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russia will regret if Ukraine leaves the June session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) due to Russian participation, but it is up to the Ukrainian delegation to decide what to do, the head of the Russian delegation and the deputy speaker of the Russian lower chamber, Pyotr Tolstoy, said on Tuesday.

"If Ukraine leaves PACE session, we will miss our Ukrainian friends, who have made so much effort to return the Russian delegation, very much .

.. We will regret this very much, but it is up to the Ukrainian delegation to decide," Tolstoy told reporters.

The lawmaker added that he did not rule out that the "aggressive minority representing Russophobic states" would challenge the powers of the Russian delegation.

A representative of the Ukrainian delegation, Boryslav Bereza, has announced that his delegation intends to appeal against the Russian application to confirm its credentials at the PACE.

Related Topics

Assembly Ukraine Minority Russia Europe Chamber June Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

37 minutes ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

57 minutes ago

Quality Education For Orphans With Tecno Blue Chal ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.