Russia to Regret If Ukrainian Delegation Leaves PACE Session - Russian Delegation Head

(@FahadShabbir)

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russia will regret if Ukraine leaves the June session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) due to Russian participation, but it is up to the Ukrainian delegation to decide what to do, the head of the Russian delegation and the deputy speaker of the Russian lower chamber, Pyotr Tolstoy, said on Tuesday.

"If Ukraine leaves PACE session, we will miss our Ukrainian friends, who have made so much effort to return the Russian delegation, very much .

.. We will regret this very much, but it is up to the Ukrainian delegation to decide," Tolstoy told reporters.

The lawmaker added that he did not rule out that the "aggressive minority representing Russophobic states" would challenge the powers of the Russian delegation.

A representative of the Ukrainian delegation, Boryslav Bereza, has announced that his delegation intends to appeal against the Russian application to confirm its credentials at the PACE.