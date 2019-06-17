UrduPoint.com
Russia To Reinforce Troops At West Border Responding To US Troop Boost In Poland- Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:38 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russia will reinforce its troops at the country's western border as a response to US plan to send additional troops to Poland, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the deputy chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Monday.

The United States plans to bring the numbers of its servicemen in Poland to 5,500 from the current 4,500 and also to establish a reconnaissance squadron of MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles in Poland. Moscow has voiced concerns over this decision, qualifying it as a Washington's step toward expansion of its global military presence.

"Russia will certainly reinforce its [troops in] relevant areas in the region," Dzhabarov said.

He stressed that Russia would retaliate if it faced an attack from the Polish territory.

"Poland seems not to understand this. Perhaps, it wants to be someone's military base ... In the meanwhile, US troops deployment will not anyhow contribute to the Polish security," Dzhabarov went on to say.

