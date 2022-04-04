UrduPoint.com

Russia To Reiterate Request For UNSC Meeting On Situation In Bucha - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 02:39 PM

The United Kingdom did not agree to holding a meeting at the United Nations Security Council to discuss the situation in Ukraine's Bucha, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday, adding that Moscow will reiterate its request to hold such a meeting

"Yesterday ... the British presidency of the UN Security Council did not agree to a meeting of the Security Council on the situation in Bucha. Russia today will again demand the convening of the UN Security Council in connection with the criminal provocations of the Ukrainian military and radicals in this city," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

