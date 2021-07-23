Russia to Release Final Data on Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine by October - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The final report on the study of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will be prepared by October, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Friday.

"Today, observations are being completed.

By October, reports on the Sputnik V vaccine will be prepared, interim reports have already been published," Murashko said during an educational event on vaccines.

Final data on CoviVac, another Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, is expected to be available either late this year or early in 2022, the health minister added.