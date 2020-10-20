Russia to Release More COVID-19 Vaccines Into International Market - Prime Minister

Russia intends to introduce to the international market other vaccines against the coronavirus apart from its first vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russia intends to introduce to the international market other vaccines against the coronavirus apart from its first vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus. Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the second vaccine, developed by the Vector center, had been registered. Apart from that, a vaccine developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research is in clinical trials.

"We are proud of the fact that the world's first vaccine against coronavirus is Russian. Moreover, we plan to release other vaccines into the [international] market. This shows the huge potential of our science. We have quickly created a competitive product for the domestic and the global market. Most importantly, it inspires optimism that we will manage to defeat the disease and protect the people," Mishustin said at the Valdai Discussion Club forum.