UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Release More COVID-19 Vaccines Into International Market - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:17 PM

Russia to Release More COVID-19 Vaccines Into International Market - Prime Minister

Russia intends to introduce to the international market other vaccines against the coronavirus apart from its first vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russia intends to introduce to the international market other vaccines against the coronavirus apart from its first vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus. Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the second vaccine, developed by the Vector center, had been registered. Apart from that, a vaccine developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research is in clinical trials.

"We are proud of the fact that the world's first vaccine against coronavirus is Russian. Moreover, we plan to release other vaccines into the [international] market. This shows the huge potential of our science. We have quickly created a competitive product for the domestic and the global market. Most importantly, it inspires optimism that we will manage to defeat the disease and protect the people," Mishustin said at the Valdai Discussion Club forum.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Vladimir Putin August Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Beijing parks open for fall foliage tours

27 seconds ago

60,000 volunteers receive Chinese COVID-19 vaccine ..

29 seconds ago

Beijing Says Any Defense Partnerships Should Foste ..

30 seconds ago

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the UN Asi ..

22 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

33 minutes ago

A Federal Minister is involved in arrest of Captai ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.