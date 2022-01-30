UrduPoint.com

Russia To Relocate Navy Drills To Avoid Disturbing Irish Fishermen - Embassy

January 30, 2022

Russia to Relocate Navy Drills to Avoid Disturbing Irish Fishermen - Embassy

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Russia has decided to relocate the Russian navy exercises planned for early February in the Atlantic to outside of the exclusive economic zone of Ireland so as not to interfere with the activities of Irish fishermen, Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yuriy Filatov said on Saturday.

"In response to the requests from the Irish government as well as from the Irish South and West Fish Producer's Organisation the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu has made a decision, as a gesture of goodwill, to relocate the exercises of the Russian Navy, planned for February 3-8, outside the Irish exclusive economic zone (EEZ), with the aim not to hinder fishing activities by the Irish vessels in the traditional fishing areas," Filatov said in a statement.

At the same time, the ambassador once again stressed that the exercises are carried out in full accordance with international law and in no way threaten Ireland.

On Thursday, the Irish government issued a safety notice to all sailors, warning about the upcoming Russian military drills. Filatov then met with a delegation of fish producers who had previously promised to "peacefully interfere" with the planned exercises and reached an agreement, the embassy told Sputnik.

