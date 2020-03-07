UrduPoint.com
Russia To Rely More On Biometric Data To Identify Foreign Citizens - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 09:17 PM

Russia is planning to increasingly use biometric personal data when identifying foreign citizens, according to proposals pertaining to a prospective reform of Russia's migration and citizenship regulations, published on the Kremlin's website on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Russia is planning to increasingly use biometric personal data when identifying foreign citizens, according to proposals pertaining to a prospective reform of Russia's migration and citizenship regulations, published on the Kremlin's website on Saturday.

The proposals stressed the need to expand the use of biometric technologies when identifying foreign nationals when they pass border control, receive public services or are subject to ID control.

In addition, according to the proposals, part of the migration procedures in particular, sanitary checks and biometric registration may be carried out before foreign nationals enter Russia.

