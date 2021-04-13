Russia to Remain 'Largest, Most Capable' WMD Rival to US - National Intelligence Director

The United States has concluded that Russia will remain the largest and most capable rival to the United States with respect to weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), the Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community issued by the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The United States has concluded that Russia will remain the largest and most capable rival to the United States with respect to weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), the Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community issued by the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said on Tuesday.

"We assess that Russia will remain the largest and most capable WMD rival to the United States for the foreseeable future as it expands and modernizes its nuclear weapons capabilities and increases the capabilities of its strategic and nonstrategic weapons," the report said.