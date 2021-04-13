UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Remain 'Largest, Most Capable' WMD Rival To US - National Intelligence Director

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:10 PM

Russia to Remain 'Largest, Most Capable' WMD Rival to US - National Intelligence Director

The United States has concluded that Russia will remain the largest and most capable rival to the United States with respect to weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), the Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community issued by the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The United States has concluded that Russia will remain the largest and most capable rival to the United States with respect to weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), the Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community issued by the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said on Tuesday.

"We assess that Russia will remain the largest and most capable WMD rival to the United States for the foreseeable future as it expands and modernizes its nuclear weapons capabilities and increases the capabilities of its strategic and nonstrategic weapons," the report said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear United States

Recent Stories

Sharjah Public Library announces Ramadan timings

26 minutes ago

US Expects Moscow to Seek Cooperation With Washing ..

41 seconds ago

Police arrest two absconders involved in murder ca ..

44 seconds ago

Virtual International Trade Forum to be held on Ap ..

45 seconds ago

Rs 90 bn spent for rehabilitation, settlement in m ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court appoints 8 successful candidates ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.